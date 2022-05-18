The 'She-Hulk' Trailer Is Quite Literally Breaking Through Walls

In the first few moments, we see a group of people under attack, reminiscent of the gala in Hawkeye, and a cut to a group of people theorized to be the Wrecking Crew. Then, there’s a car crash. Our best assumption is that Jennifer was in the car crash and needed a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner.

Because of this, she also inherits his Hulk DNA, and she becomes the She-Hulk. Once we meet her in the trailer, the tone becomes much lighter, and it becomes clear that She-Hulk will incorporate quite a bit of comedy. (Perhaps even too much?)