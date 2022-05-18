Titania and She-Hulk Are Constant Rivals — How Does Their Strength Compare?

Titania's strength pales in comparison to She-Hulk's. In fact, Titania becomes so obsessed with beating her that she once resorted to desperate measures. During one fight, Titania uses the Power Stone against her rival. She is able to defeat She-Hulk once, but the latter eventually takes the Power Stone from her and puts her away for good.

If Titania needs an Infinity Stone to even stand a chance of defeating She-Hulk, that says all you need to know about how much stronger She-Hulk is.