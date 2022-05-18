Fans Are Comparing the CGI in the 'She-Hulk' Trailer to 'Shrek' and 'Wicked'

According to Inverse, visual effects are extremely expensive, and the industry isn’t doing much to accommodate this. “It’s that cliché: Fast, cheap, and good. Pick two,” director Kerry Conran explained. “Productions expect you to deliver on all three, but that doesn't exist."

Because She-Hulk has a more limited budget than a big blockbuster film, the VFX may be tough to deliver. On the other hand, since there’s still months before its release, the trailer might not be the series’s final product when it comes to She-Hulk’s CGI.