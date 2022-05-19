Will Any of She-Hulk's Comic Book Love Interests Appear in the 'She-Hulk' Series?

It turns out being a superhero doesn't always guarantee a solid match in the dating pool! The first trailer for She-Hulk was excellent proof of this. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) might gain superhuman strength when she transforms into She-Hulk, but her dating game is still weak.

In one particularly funny moment from the trailer, She-Hulk goes on a string of dates, taking some french fries and one of her suitors to-go.