There's a New MCU Character in 'What If...?' — but We've Actually Seen Her Before

Although Betty Ross is part of the MCU, she was originally played by Liv Tyler in The Incredible Hulk. But since then, Liv hasn’t appeared in the MCU at all. However, she has been in plenty of other projects. Although she’s probably most famous for her role in Lord of the Rings , she also recently appeared in 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Leftovers.

However, in What If…? , Betty is voiced by Stephanie Panisello . If you haven’t heard of her, it’s because she’s mostly a voice actor. She does voices for many video games, such as Genshin Impact and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but she also voice acts in many films and television shows. She plays Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and Clemmie in Camp Halohead.

Will we see more of Betty Ross in the MCU? There’s no way of knowing, but it seems unlikely that Stephanie or Liv will play Betty in a live-action film. But it is Marvel and we've entered the multiverse — so anything can happen.

Catch new episodes of What If...? Wednesdays on Disney Plus.