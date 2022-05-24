'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Draws on Popular Horror Tropes

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now that many of us have had the joy of seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we can warn some of our friends and family members about what to expect. Is it appropriate for kids? Well, its PG-13 rating makes it a bit more mature than some other Marvel properties. And many fans think that’s because Doctor Strange 2 is essentially a horror movie.