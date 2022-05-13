Multiple Film Studios Collaborated on 'Evil Dead: The Game'

Evil Dead: The Game isn't so much a new addition to the Evil Dead storyline as it is a game that includes the franchise's notable characters and locations.

In the game, players can control Ash Williams, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, or Linda — if they want to play as survivors. Players can even attack the main characters by playing as one of the Deadites. Evil Dead: The Game is meant to be a multiplayer experience where you can play in teams against others, letting you unlock new characters and locations as you progress.