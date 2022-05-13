Multiple Film Studios Collaborated on 'Evil Dead: The Game'By Sara Belcher
May. 13 2022, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
The release of Evil Dead: The Game marks the first time in the franchise's history that a number of the production companies behind various iterations of the films have come together to create a single video game. The title, which came out on May 13, is the first game to come to consoles since Evil Dead: Regeneration in 2005. But what movie in the film franchise is Evil Dead: The Game based on?
Is 'Evil Dead: The Game' based on an 'Evil Dead' movie?
Evil Dead: The Game isn't so much a new addition to the Evil Dead storyline as it is a game that includes the franchise's notable characters and locations.
In the game, players can control Ash Williams, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, or Linda — if they want to play as survivors. Players can even attack the main characters by playing as one of the Deadites. Evil Dead: The Game is meant to be a multiplayer experience where you can play in teams against others, letting you unlock new characters and locations as you progress.
While Evil Dead: The Game may not have any direct connection to one particular film, it is the first time several of the studios behind the franchise have come together to work on a game.
"The game casts players against the forces of evil that have been unleashed from the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, with sights and sounds inspired by the films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn, and Army of Darkness, as well as the STARZ original Ash vs Evil Dead television series," the press release reads.
The development studio worked with Renaissance Pictures, STUDIOCANAL, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), and Lionsgate to bring together elements from the previous film franchise installments to create this video game, making it a "one-of-a-kind" project. But ultimately, there is no singular film in the franchise that the title can be directly linked back to.
Is there a campaign to 'Evil Dead: The Game'?
The main structure of Evil Dead: The Game is player-vs-player gameplay, pitting a group of survivors against a group of Deadites. Beyond that though, there is no campaign.
While there is a way to play a single-player version of the title (where you compete against CPUs instead of other online players), there isn't a campaign to play through. Ultimately, there isn't an original storyline that will be present in the game, so you should only pick it up if you want to partake in the PvP playstyle.
This was intentional, as the Evil Dead franchise is already getting a new story added with Evil Dead Rise set to be released on HBO Max sometime in 2022. This new game is likely meant to bring some hype around the franchise in anticipation of the upcoming film.
Evil Dead: The Game even brings back many of the original voices for key characters. Bruce Campbell returns to voice Ash Williams, Ellen Sandweiss is back as Cheryl Williams, and Dana DeLorenzo reprises her role as Kelly Maxwell.
Anyone who has been a fan of the Evil Dead franchise will likely be able to find some nostalgia in this game, even if it doesn't come with a new storyline for our beloved protagonists.