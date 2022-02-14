The Illuminati Is All but Confirmed for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Strange is brought before a strange hall in front of a line of chairs. Some are filled while most are empty. And a mysterious voice ponders what to reveal to Strange, suggesting that they "should tell him the truth."

Plenty of fans seem to recognize Patrick Stewart's voice in that scene, and one of the actor's best known roles is Charles Xavier in the live-action X-Men films. This could all but confirm the X-Men finally crossing over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the multiverse.