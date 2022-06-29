Waleed's Past and Future Are Shrouded in Mystery in 'Ms. Marvel' (SPOILERS)

It’s also possible that Waleed is in cahoots with Najma — Kamala trusted one group of people who knew about her, and they betrayed her. Why wouldn’t Waleed do the same? It would be a shame for Farhan’s talents to only be used in one episode in a mostly expositional role. Could he turn around and become the Ms. Marvel big bad behind the ClanDestines?

The next Ms. Marvel episode drops on Disney Plus on July 6.