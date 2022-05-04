Does the Netflix Series 'Russian Doll' Have an Overarching Message? Let's Discuss

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1–2 of Russian Doll on Netflix.

Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) finds herself encountering the strangest mid-life crisis on her 36th birthday. She dies and then she is alive again. She keeps reliving the exact same birthday and dies differently every time.

On the surface, Russian Doll seems like a mind-bending time-travel series that would make similar shows like Doctor Who jealous.