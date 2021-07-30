Who Will Be the Fourteenth Doctor? Our Best Theories on the Next 'Doctor Who' Lead

When actress Jodie Whittaker was announced to step into the iconic role of the Doctor on Doctor Who , it was clear that the show was taking a turn for the better. Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and Jodie Whittaker is leaving the show in 2022. With the role of the fourteenth Doctor vacant, there has been much speculation about which actor will take the lead on Doctor Who next.

Here are all our best theories about which actor will step into the role of the Doctor on Doctor Who next.

Several actors have generated theories they will be the 'Doctor Who' lead next.

Although primarily known for his musical talents, Years & Years lead Olly Alexander has been widely rumored to take on the role of the fourteenth Doctor, and former showrunner Russell T. Davies, who worked previously with Olly on limited series It's a Sin, admitted he would be perfect for the role, according to the Daily Mail.

Olly himself seemed enthusiastic about the prospect of becoming the Doctor but remained evasive when asked directly if the role had been offered to him, telling Capital Breakfast recently (per Daily Mail): "I think it would be amazing. It’s an amazing role and an amazing show."

Another strong contender for the role is powerhouse actress Michaela Coel. Michaela recently won a BAFTA and was nominated for four Emmys and more for her series I May Destroy You, which she starred in, directed, and wrote. Her talents know no bounds, and in January 2021, she was predicted to be Jodie's replacement long before Jodie announced she was leaving the show.

However, Michaela recently signed on to an undisclosed role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, leaving fans wondering if her filming schedule would conflict with Doctor Who's filming schedule and potentially prevent her from taking the role. Michaela's charismatic personality commands audience attention with otherworldly grace, and she'd be a great fit as the iconic time-traveler.

Aside from Olly and Michaela, there haven't been as many rumors about who will play the Doctor next — if the studio has an actor in mind, they're keeping their cards close to their chest. Other names that have been suggested by various media outlets include The IT Crowd star Chris O'Dowd, Harry Potter alum Tom Felton, Star Wars and Falcon and the Winter Soldier breakout Erin Kellyman, and even Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Over the years, many of the former Doctor Who leads have risen to new heights after their turns on the show. Matt Smith was popular as the show's eleventh Doctor and has since starred in projects such as The Crown, Last Night in Soho, and the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff. Many previous Doctors were already critically acclaimed, and the show sent their fame into the stratosphere — David Tennant and Peter Capaldi are good examples.