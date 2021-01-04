Jodie Whittaker's Role on 'Doctor Who' Was Groundbreaking for the Series

When Jodie Whittaker was named the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who , the long-running TV series, it was a landmark moment for the franchise. She became the first woman to ever portray The Doctor on the show and, while it could have meant a lot of pressure for the actress, she took on the role with gusto and paved the way for future iterations of the famed Time Lord to be portrayed by other women.

In 2021, however, rumors began floating around about Jodie leaving her role after just a few years. If she does leave the show after the season ends, it means Doctor Who producers will have to find yet another actor to slip in and fill the role.

Due to the fact that The Doctor can regenerate his or her appearance and personality, it has been fairly easy to give Doctor Who a new face on and off, while still maintaining the same fan base. But it won’t be easy for some to say goodbye to Jodie just yet.