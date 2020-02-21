We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Doctor Who' Showrunner Talks Potential Reunion Episode With Many Old Cast Members

The beloved science fiction series Doctor Who is entering its third season with Chris Chinball as the head showrunner. After rumors that he would be leaving the show, he confirmed that not only was he staying on for another season but that this next season was going to be the biggest one yet.

And with this new and exciting season on the horizon, some of our old favorite characters might be making an appearance. Chris has revealed he wants to bring characters like Rory Williams, Amy Pond, and more back to the show.

Is Rory coming back?

While it has yet to be confirmed, Chris revealed to Radio Times that he definitely wants to bring Arthur Darvill as the beloved sidekick from the fifth series. And bringing Rory back means his significant other, Amy Pond (played by Karen Gillan), may also be making an appearance.

“To be honest, the canon of Doctor Who is filled with amazing characters,” Chris told the outlet. “I’d love to see Ace back, I’d love to see Tegan back, I’d love to see Amy and Rory… the list goes on.”