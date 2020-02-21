'Doctor Who' Showrunner Talks Potential Reunion Episode With Many Old Cast Members

The beloved science fiction series Doctor Who is entering its third season with Chris Chinball as the head showrunner. After rumors that he would be leaving the show, he confirmed that not only was he staying on for another season but that this next season was going to be the biggest one yet.

And with this new and exciting season on the horizon, some of our old favorite characters might be making an appearance. Chris has revealed he wants to bring characters like Rory Williams, Amy Pond, and more back to the show.