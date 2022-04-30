It's been a while since Natasha attended court-appointed rehab in 2006, and she's obviously killing it in 2022.

It's not a coincidence that Natasha played a drug addict in OITNB (the lovable Nicky Nichols), as she's now known for exploring her painful past in her work. In short, Russian Doll is heavily inspired by Natasha Lyonne's life. In fact, she relayed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that, during her darkest moments, she "was definitely as good as dead." Sound familiar?