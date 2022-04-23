From 1985's hit sci-fi comedy Back to the Future to 2004's thriller The Butterfly Effect, time travel rules vary from project to project. Can you change the past, and therefore the future? What's the method of transportation used to travel from era to era? Can a person get permanently trapped in a year that isn't present-day? So many questions.

Well, in Season 1 of Netflix's mind-bending dramedy Russian Doll, none of these questions were relevant as the storyline involved Natasha Lyonne's Nadia enduring a time-loop. But that changed in Season 2.