Amy Poehler's Children Could Be Comedy Superstars in the Making

Her friendship with Tina Fey is also pretty legendary — they've hosted the Golden Globes together in 2015 and 2021 Golden Globes— and now, fans are wondering about Amy's children, of whom she frequently shares parenting stories.

Television and film icon Amy Poehler is best known for her comedy talents on Saturday Night Live, Parks & Recreation, and Wet Hot American Summer.

Amy shares two children with fellow comedian (and ex-husband) Will Arnett.

Amy met Will Arnett in 1996, and they began dating shortly after. Amy and Will were married in 2003 and had their first son, Archie William Emerson Arnett, five years later. Archie was born on Oct. 25, 2008, and shares both of his father's middle names as his own. Archie's younger brother, Abel James, was born on Aug. 6, 2010. Abel shares his middle name with his paternal grandfather.

Article continues below advertisement

While Amy prefers to keep the details of life as a mom pretty private (she does not post photos of her children at all), she has said that in quarantine, her kids have been binging Parks & Recreation! In an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amy said, "Yeah, that is pretty cool. It’s really sweet… And I don’t just say this because I’m on it, it is such a good show to watch right now because it makes you feel good and it’s about a bunch of people working together to solve problems."

yes, amy poehler’s kids are now watching parks and rec for the first time. yes, i’m crying. pic.twitter.com/XG84Qt4rHU — nell (@lesIiebens) April 3, 2020

Article continues below advertisement