Amy Poehler's Children Could Be Comedy Superstars in the Making

Amy Poehler's Children Could Be Comedy Superstars in the MakingBy Anna Garrison
Feb. 28 2021, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
Television and film icon Amy Poehler is best known for her comedy talents on Saturday Night Live, Parks & Recreation, and Wet Hot American Summer.
Her friendship with Tina Fey is also pretty legendary — they've hosted the Golden Globes together in 2015 and 2021 Golden Globes— and now, fans are wondering about Amy's children, of whom she frequently shares parenting stories.
Amy shares two children with fellow comedian (and ex-husband) Will Arnett.
Amy met Will Arnett in 1996, and they began dating shortly after. Amy and Will were married in 2003 and had their first son, Archie William Emerson Arnett, five years later.
Archie was born on Oct. 25, 2008, and shares both of his father's middle names as his own. Archie's younger brother, Abel James, was born on Aug. 6, 2010. Abel shares his middle name with his paternal grandfather.
While Amy prefers to keep the details of life as a mom pretty private (she does not post photos of her children at all), she has said that in quarantine, her kids have been binging Parks & Recreation!
In an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amy said, "Yeah, that is pretty cool. It’s really sweet… And I don’t just say this because I’m on it, it is such a good show to watch right now because it makes you feel good and it’s about a bunch of people working together to solve problems."
yes, amy poehler’s kids are now watching parks and rec for the first time. yes, i’m crying. pic.twitter.com/XG84Qt4rHU— nell (@lesIiebens) April 3, 2020
Her sons' enthusiasm for the show could indicate their potential for starring in their own Parks & Recreation one day. Even if her boys aren't comedians, Amy has expressed her undying love and support for them, saying in her book Yes, Please! "I love my boys so much I fear my heart will explode. I wonder if this love will crack open my chest and split me in half. It is scary, this love."
Amy and Will are not together, but they are great co-parents.
Sadly, Will and Amy separated in 2012, but thankfully, the couple has remained very close friends and established a good co-parenting relationship with one another — including quarantining together!
On April 26, 2020, Amy and Will popped up in a Canadian online event titled Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble that urged viewers to donate to food banks and celebrate front-line workers.
While Will is officially in a relationship with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn and the couple are currently expecting their first child together, it does warm fans' hearts to see the comedic duo back in action.
Fans theorize the pair are quarantining together for the benefit of Archie and Abel, which is equally sweet and courageous — quarantining with an ex can be no joke!
It sounds like the Poehler-Arnett family are having a great time waiting out the pandemic, whether it's binge-watching some feel-good favorites or just spending time with family! And who knows, with such legendary comedic talents in the family, we wouldn't be surprised if the boys followed in their parents' footsteps.