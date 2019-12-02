Who Is Former 'Parks and Rec' Star Amy Poehler Dating? — Relationship Details!

Amy Poehler and her former Parks and Recreation costar Nick Offerman's comedic craft show is back! The NBC competition series follows amateur craftsmen as they take on a series of challenges that will test the contestants' creativity and execution. With a slew of added banter and witty puns by the two hosts, this reality show will surely become your new obsession.

Before voicing her love for crafts, Amy was applauded for her acting chops on the long-running sketch series Saturday Night Live. Since then, the actor has gone on to star in numerous popular movies, many alongside her SNL bestie Tina Fey, win a Golden Globe for her starring role as Leslie Knope in Parks & Rec, and she wrote a very personal memoir. Overall, she's killing it!

Though she is open about giving sex tips to fans (did you not read her book Yes Please?), her career, and publicly admitted to watching porn, Amy previously told Howard Stern in a 2014 interview that talking about her relationships makes her a bit uncomfortable, or rather, "getting back to sex makes me feel better than [talking about my relationships]."

So, who is Amy Poehler dating in 2019? In 2012, Amy and her then-husband Will Arnett announced they were splitting after nine years of marriage. "As you know, Will and I are very, very good friends. We are doing a really good job," the actor told Howard in 2014. "I don't think a 10-year marriage constitutes a failure. I think relationships are really tough."

After her divorce, Amy started dating fellow comedian Nick Kroll in 2013. "I've usually dated people that I have been friends with, and I'm dating someone now," she said. "I have a boyfriend whom I've known for a very long time before we started dating. ...I don't really date people I don't know, if that makes any sense."

Amy spoke more about her ongoing relationship with the comedian in her memoir Yes Please, writing, “I have a boyfriend who knows how to settle me. He puts his hand on my chest and tells me boring stories. On one of our first nights together, I woke up apologizing for my snoring and he pulled out two earplugs he had worn to bed so he could hear what I was saying." Adding, "It was one of the most romantic gestures I have ever seen.”

However, the couple split in 2015 after two years of dating reportedly due to their conflicting schedules. “They really tried, but it just wasn’t realistic anymore,” a source told Us Weekly. “They were spending more time apart than together.” Amy then went on to date attorney Benjamin Graf — but it looks like she is single today! Following her breakup with the Addams Family star, Amy reportedly started dating NYC-based attorney Benjamin Graf. In 2018, Radar Online reported that the two ended their relationship after two years together.