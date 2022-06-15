Kamran's "Mother" Could Be the Key to Unlocking Kamala's Powers in 'Ms. Marvel'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Disney Plus's Ms. Marvel Episode 2, as well as some spoilers for the comics.

We’re officially in the thick of Ms. Marvel after its second episode, “Crushed.” The Disney Plus series follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as she discovers that she has powers within her. At the same time, she meets a new kid in school, Kamran, who seems to catch everyone’s eye. But as a fellow Pakistani student living in Jersey City, Kamala and Kamran (Rish Shah) have a lot to bond over.