'Ms. Marvel' Brings Back a Common MCU Trope That Reveals the Future of the Series

But now that S.H.I.E.L.D. is dissolved, the DoDC is seemingly claiming more power when it comes to their control of heroes. Not only that, but in the credits, Alysia is credited as a character named Agent Sadie Deever.

Many fan theories posited that Agent Deever leads an organization called N.I.C.E., which is dedicated to capturing and imprisoning high-powered individuals. The theory, as shared by semi-reliable Marvel leaker MyTimetoShineHello, proposes that Agent Deever is one of the villains in Ms. Marvel.