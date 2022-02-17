Who Plays Hard-Working Lawyer Todd Spodek's Wife in Netflix's 'Inventing Anna'?

Fans of the fabulous satirical dramedy Succession surely noticed that both Caitlin FitzGerald and Arian Moayed — who play husband and wife in Inventing Anna — are veterans of the Emmy-winning HBO series.

Caitlin has also starred in Showtime's period drama Masters of Sex, HBO Max's pandemic-themed drama Station Eleven, and Starz's short-lived adaptation of Sweetbitter.

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are currently streaming on Netflix.