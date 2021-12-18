HBO Max's New Pandemic-Themed Drama 'Station Eleven' Has Officially Spread — Where Was It Filmed?

Steve Closens also spoke about the difficulties the cast and crew faced while filming during Canada's brisk winter months.

"For the scenes where we needed a lot of snow and a lot of deep snow, we were able to get that not too far north of Toronto, and it really was in the peak of winter," he explained. "So, it was cold and the location that we had was difficult to get into, and it was a real test of the crew at the time, man."