'Ms. Marvel' Villainous Fan Theories Could Tie the Series Into the Greater MCU

In the comics, Doc.X also blackmails Kamala by saying that she’ll reveal Zoe’s crush on Nakia. So, Kamala seeks out the help of her estranged best friend, Bruno, to find the virus’s weaknesses. Since we know that four of those five characters are definitely in Ms. Marvel, it seems like a mainframe hack with Doc.X at the center is likely for this feminist superhero coming of age story.

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney Plus on June 8.