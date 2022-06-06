Ms. Marvel Has a Whole Bunch of Different Superpowers — Is Flight One of Them?

If you're a Marvel superhero, then there's at least a 50-50 chance that you can fly even though your moniker doesn't suggest it. For instance, Rogue of the X-Men can fly after stealing the power from a fellow hero. And then there's Spider-Woman, who, despite her similarities to a familiar webhead, has the power of flight among her spider-related abilities.

What about Ms. Marvel, though? The popular hero wields certain abilities that have a wide range of applications. Plus, she's named after a known flying hero herself.