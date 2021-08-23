Iman Vallani Is Making Her Hollywood Acting Debut as the Lead in 'Ms. Marvel'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) includes some of the highest-grossing films of all time and a few wildly popular shows like Wanda Vision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which made it all the more surprising when an acting newcomer was cast in the starring role in franchise's next series, Ms. Marvel.

The upcoming Disney Plus show centers around the Marvel Comics character, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, a teenager who gains powers after writing fanfiction about a superhero. In September 2020, it was announced that Iman Vellani had secured the titular role, despite having zero on-screen acting experience.

Read on to find out all that has been shared about the show, and to learn more about Iman's breakout role.