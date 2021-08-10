Marvel Comic Writers Say They Get Paid at Most $5,000 When Their Work Is Used in Movies

According to a report by The Guardian , when a character is used prominently in a movie, the company usually sends the writer or artist $5,000 and an invitation to the movie's premiere. (The movies make billions of dollars worldwide.) There have been rare instances where creators have been offered what's called a "special character contract" where they can earn more when their work is used.

Writers Steve Epting and Ed Brubaker brought life back to the character of Bucky Barnes via The Winter Soldier , and they said they didn't get much for their efforts, which have helped bring Marvel a few movies and an award-winning Disney Plus show.

"For the most part, all Steve Epting and I have got for creating the Winter Soldier and his storyline is a 'thanks' here or there, and over the years that’s become harder and harder to live with," Ed recently wrote in a newsletter.

It doesn't help that comic writers are members of the gig economy. They aren't salaried workers who are able to receive benefits. So, unfortunately, this only empowers these powerhouses like Marvel and DC to pay them a flat fee and royalties.