'Moon Knight' Season Finale Introduces [SPOILER] in the Post-Credits Scene

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Moon Knight.

After an eventful six weeks, Marvel Studios' Moon Knight has officially concluded. The sixth and final episode, titled "Gods and Monsters," picks up just moments after the events of Episode 4 and shows Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) unleashing Ammit.

While all hope seems lost, Layla (May Calamawy) manages to free Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), and the pair discuss how they can defeat the Egyptian goddess.