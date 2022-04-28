Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

In order for Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) to move forward in his journey, he had to brave a look back into the past. Episode 5 of Moon Knight finally revealed the source of Marc's trauma. Marc had a little brother named Randall (Claudio Fabian Contreras).

One day the two brothers left a family barbecue to explore a cave nearby. Randall ended up dying in the cave, leaving Marc traumatized.