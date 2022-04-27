The Brazilian actress is known for her roles as Isabella Rossi in The Devil Inside and Elyda in Sons of Anarchy. Some Moon Knight fans might also recognize her from guest roles in series such as NCIS: Los Angeles, The Mentalist, NCIS, CSI: New York, and more. Now, her role in Moon Knight has all of us on the edge of our seats to see what she’ll do next.

New episodes of Moon Knight drop every Wednesday on Disney Plus.