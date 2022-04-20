Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of the Marvel series Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

The fourth episode of Moon Knight dropped an unbelievable twist halfway through the action that left everyone wondering what Marc Spector's (Oscar Isaac) reality truly was. Were his adventures as Moon Knight all in his head? How was Steven (also Oscar Isaac) able to actually hug Marc? Who was that hippo goddess lady?

Let's get into it.