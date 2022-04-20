Marc is the avatar for the god Khonshu, having been brought back to life by the deity in exchange for his servitude. Together with the help of Marc's companion Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), they work to stop religious zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) from unleashing an ancient Egyptian evil on the world.

But there's chaos within Marc's head as he is forced to confront his deteriorating mental health. And that comes into play in the Episode 4 ending. Fans need to know: Who is in that other sarcophagus?