Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of the Marvel series Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

The most dangerous foe is the one yet unseen in Moon Knight. As Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) leads a dangerous cult-like organization while he preaches peace and unity, his ultimate goal is to resurrect the goddess Ammit to rid the world of evil. While her goals appear just, her methods are quite twisted as Arthur carries out her will. If she were to be released unto the world, there could be untold consequences.