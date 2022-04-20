Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of the Marvel series Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

One of the subjects that Marvel's latest show, Moon Knight, aims to tackle is mental health awareness. Moon Knight's main character is Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), who has dissociative identity disorder (DID). Steven's other main identity is Marc Spector, a mercenary who acts as the avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian Moon God.