In 'Ms. Marvel,' the Superhero Gets Her Powers Thanks to an Unexpected Accessory

Now that Ms. Marvel has made her way to Disney Plus, we're loving the representation. This hero's name is Kamala Khan, and this 16-year-old Muslim girl has always loved the heroes in the MCU — especially Captain Marvel. So when she gets powers of her own, we're hoping she can finally live her best life.

But how did Ms. Marvel get her powers? We get to see her origin story in the Disney Plus show, and much like every other hero, it was because of some kind of accident.

Let's take a look at her powers in both the new TV series and the comic books.