Distractify
Home > Tv > Ms. Marvel
Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, Anjali Bhimani as Auntie Ruby, and Sophia Mahmud as Auntie Zara in Marvel Studios' MS. MARVEL
Source: Marvel Studios

The Secrets Behind Kamala's Powers in 'Ms. Marvel' May Lie With Her Great-Grandmother

Jamie Lerner - Author
By

Jun. 16 2022, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Ms. Marvel.

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every new movie and series is like a mysterious scavenger hunt for some sort of hidden secret. Now, Ms. Marvel asks us to look back into Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani)’s past as she figures out where her powers came from. When she first puts on the bangle, it unlocks some sort of power within her — but where did the bangle come from?

Article continues below advertisement

It’s becoming clear that all of Kamala’s powers are tied back to her family, and Episode 2 highlights her great-grandmother, Aisha, as the initial source of power. So is Kamala Khan’s great-grandmother an important figure in the Marvel comic books, or just the Disney Plus series? Did she have powers? What’s her connection to Najma?

Iman Vellani and Matt Luntz in 'Ms. Marvel'
Source: Marvel Studios
Article continues below advertisement

Kamala learns that her mysterious bangle first belonged to her great-grandmother in ‘Ms. Marvel.’

In Episode 2 of Ms. Marvel, we all learn what happened to Kamala’s grandmother, Sana, during the Indian partition of 1947. Kamala’s mother, Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), doesn’t like talking about her family history, however, because it all harkens back to Muneeba’s grandmother, Aisha. As Kamala’s father, Yusuf (Mohan Kapur), tells Sana’s story, Kamala realizes there’s much more to her family than she knew.

Basically, Sana was a little girl during the Indian partition, and although she got separated from her parents, she was able to find her way onto the last train to Karachi, Pakistan by following a “trail of stars.” Sana found her father, but her mother, Aisha, mysteriously disappeared. Could the “trail of stars” have been some sort of cosmic energy cast out by Aisha to help her daughter?

Article continues below advertisement
Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan and Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba in Marvel Studios' MS. MARVEL
Source: Marvel Studios

After hearing this story, Kamala decides to give Sana a call. Sana turns out to be a hilarious and loving grandmother, willing to share the bits and pieces of her story that she remembers, as Kamala begs to learn more. Sana reveals that the bangle first belonged to Aisha, which gives both Kamala and the audience the idea that Aisha must have had some sort of connection to Kamala’s modern-day powers.

Article continues below advertisement

We know very little about Kamala’s great-grandmother from both the ‘Ms. Marvel’ MCU series and comic books.

Although it seems like understanding Kamala’s family and her past is imperative to understanding how she becomes Ms. Marvel, we don’t really know much about Aisha in the Marvel comic books or in the series… yet. But when Kamala asks about Aisha in the television series, the “Illumin-Aunties” are quick to gossip about her. They explain that Aisha brought shame onto Muneeba’s family, and some even speculated that she killed someone.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios' MS. MARVEL
Source: Marvel Studios

Whenever Kamala learns more about Aisha, she has visions of someone we later learn is Najma, Kamran’s mother. Our best prediction is that as an Inhuman, Kamala’s ancestors are imperative to understanding her powers. And because Najma and Kamran may also be Inhumans, they could be aware of any sort of Inhuman powers Aisha had that cast her out from her family.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

A "Christians Against 'Ms. Marvel'" Troll Group Has the Internet up in Arms

'Ms. Marvel' Villainous Fan Theories Could Tie the Series Into the Greater MCU

'Ms. Marvel' Could Bring Back Some Surprising MCU Characters — Including Kang the Conquerer

Latest Ms. Marvel News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.