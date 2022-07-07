Yes, Kamala Might *Actually* Have the Ability to Travel Through Time in 'Ms. Marvel'

This fits squarely into the MCU’s management of time and space, which alleges that time and space are each different dimensions. Therefore, if Kamala draws power from a separate dimension (the Noor dimension), and is able to manipulate light and space, she should surely be able to travel through time as well. As Ms. Marvel appears more throughout the MCU, we’ll surely learn more about how intentionally she can control her ability to travel through time.

The Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale drops on Disney Plus on July 13.