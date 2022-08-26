Hold up, Did 'She-Hulk' Just Confirm Wolverine to Be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Outside an alternate version of Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we're inching closer and closer to the X-Men finally making it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a more canon nod to the popular characters, Ms. Marvel not-so-subtly hinted at the idea that mutants will become more relevant to the franchise moving forward.

Now, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest Disney Plus series to hint at the X-Men's inclusion.