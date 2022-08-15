Tatiana Maslany Is the Latest Marvel Star — Is She Married in Real Life?

Tatiana Maslany is no slouch when it comes to showbiz. Since her breakthrough role in the BBC America series Orphan Black, Tatiana has gone on to win several awards for her performances. With such a stunning reputation and a Marvel Studios joint under her belt, fans want to know everything there is to know about Tatiana.

For instance, is Tatiana Maslany married? Let's break down what we know about the She-Hulk star's love life.