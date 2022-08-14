There’s a Version of Groot in the Comics Who Can Say More Than Just ‘I Am Groot'

So does this mean that Starlord, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, and other members of the Guardians took the time to learn the Flora Colossus tongue? Not exactly. Director James Gunn says that you can't hop on Duolingo and complete some minigames to be able to speak with Groot, nor will the translators that folks in the movies use to understand all dialects across the galaxy be able to let you know what he's saying.