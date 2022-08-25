Tim Roth Is Back as the Abomination in Disney Plus's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' — Is He a Good Guy?

Well, to be frank, it's complicated, but it's looking like Abomination isn't quite the man he tells Jen he is. When Jen visits Abomination at his "ultra-high security prison" — still deciding whether or not she feels comfortable working on his parole case — she attempts to hear him out.

Human-form Abomination — played by Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) — dons a pair of Crocs in his high-tech cell, swearing that he's a changed man, both physically and spiritually.