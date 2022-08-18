Is Disney Plus's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Funny? Don't Expect Ab-Strengthening Laughter

As opposed to the dark, moody aura and heavy drama the DC universe brings to the screen, the MCU is known for bright colors, vibrant characters, lots of action, and, oh yeah, cheesy jokes. Legendary Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese even dared to compare Marvel films to theme parks, which wasn't a compliment. But that's besides the point.

So, does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law boast the same colorful, light-hearted energy? Is it intended to be funny? Let's discuss.