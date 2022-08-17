Why Was 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Moved to Thursdays on Disney Plus? Let's Not Make the Same Mistake Twice
With directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia at the forefront, Disney Plus's new Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is based on Stan Lee and John Buscema's 1980 comic book Savage She-Hulk #1. Jennifer Walters — better known as She-Hulk — only really cares about being a successful lawyer, so being the muscly green version of herself is an inconvenience more than anything. That life-saving, “gamma-radiated” blood transfusion from her cousin Dr. Bruce Banner really shook up her life.
“Jennifer Walters — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk,” the synopsis reads. We all know that our thirties can be complicated. Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) plays the titular lead and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (Dark Waters) reprises his role as the Incredible Hulk.
The series also stars Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), and Josh Segarra (AJ and the Queen).
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was originally supposed to premiere on Aug. 17, 2022, but the date was changed to Aug. 18. Why was it moved to Thursdays?
Why was 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' moved to Thursdays on Disney Plus?
It was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, that Disney Plus said "just kidding" regarding the She-Hulk premiere date, moving it to Aug. 18 and announcing that episodes would premiere every Thursday (rather than Wednesday) thereafter.
“Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, a nine-episode Original series, has a new premiere date of Aug. 18 with episodes every THURSDAY on @DisneyPlus!” Disney Plus tweeted.
The tweet was a part of a thread from the streaming service, as it live-tweeted important updates from the Disney Plus panels at the virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.
But why the switch?
One Twitter user has a theory.
"Maybe the plan is Star Wars on Wednesdays and Marvel on Thursdays? I can imagine there's a big overlap in viewership so it did seem strange for them to both release on the same day," tweeted Tom Harrison.
He has a point. When Disney Plus had Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel both streaming on Wednesdays, Ms. Marvel suffered greatly. As pointed out by Comicbook, some analysts detailed that this decision led to "a ratings disaster."
You know the saying: Insanity is making the same mistakes time and time again and expecting different results. So, episodes of She-Hulk will air weekly until the finale on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 3 a.m. EST on Disney Plus.