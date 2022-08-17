Why Was 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Moved to Thursdays on Disney Plus? Let's Not Make the Same Mistake Twice

The series also stars Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), and Josh Segarra (AJ and the Queen).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was originally supposed to premiere on Aug. 17, 2022, but the date was changed to Aug. 18. Why was it moved to Thursdays?