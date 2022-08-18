Co-Creator Abbi Jacobson Opened up About Why Representation Matters in 'A League of Their Own'

"OK seriously. Why do we need a woke lesbian series remake of A League of Their Own? A League of Their Own is a classic that stands on its own. If you want to tell a new story don’t hijack a classic. Oh right… if you don’t hijack a previous classic nobody will pay attention," wrote Twitter user Charles Stover.

Another Twitter user made similar comments. "Oh look, they made an extremely gay/woke version of A League of Their Own. It’s about time someone ruined that movie, it’s only been 30 years," tweeted Doctor Why.