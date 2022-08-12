Where Was Prime Video's 2022 Series 'A League of Their Own' Filmed? It Wasn't Shot in Rockford

Just like the original film, A League of Their Own is set in Rockford, Ill., but it was filmed in Western Pennsylvania. More specifically, it was filmed on the Community College of Allegheny County's Boyce Park campus, just east of Pittsburgh.

Amazingly, the CCAC Boyce field was turned into a World War II-era-themed masterpiece for the series, and it's going to stay that way. That's right, it was completely transformed for the Prime Video series, and all of the alterations are permanent.