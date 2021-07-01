Batter Up! Find out Which Famous Actor Will Star in 'A League of Their Own' Reboot

The Rockford Peaches are lining up to bat once again.

Amazon has announced a reboot of the beloved 1992 film A League of Their Own, promising to "evoke the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball."

The new series also "takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."