Will the New 'A League of Their Own' 2022 TV Show Have the Same Characters as the 1992 Movie?

The memorable film follows the triumphs (and hilarious failures) of the first professional women's baseball league — the team deemed the Rockford Peaches —in the midst of World War II circa 1943. Amazingly, it's based on a true story.

Come on, the line "there's no crying in baseball!" is a classic. It's truly a home run. With fantastic one-liners and a cherished cast, it was only a matter of time before the modern streaming service era adapted it.