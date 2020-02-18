Is the Oscar Love Curse Real? 13 Actresses Who Split — and a Bunch Who Didn't

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe coincidentally ended up calling it quits after she nabbed an Oscar for Walk the Line. Although the couple blamed it on the fact that they got hitched way too young, many think the change in power dynamics as her star rose and his didn't ultimately proved too much for the two of them to last. Whether Ryan couldn't "handle" the fact that his wife was now an Oscar winner and had some deep-rooted jealousy he couldn't reconcile with, or Reese's newfound extra-fame had her shift priorities, the two called it quits around the time she won.