Is the Oscar Love Curse Real? 13 Actresses Who Split — and a Bunch Who Didn't

By

Our celebrity-obsessed culture has put much collective energy into scrutinizing the Hollywood's "elite," leading to theories like the Oscar Love Curse. This tragic hypothesis proposes that a majority of best leading and supporting actress award winners find their marriages fall apart shortly after. If you take a look at specific examples of high-profile actresses who took home that highly coveted, polished, golden statue, it certainly seems like the Oscar love curse is the real deal. But is it more than the normal divorce rate in Hollywood?