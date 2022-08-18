Olivia Rodrigo Is Recording New Music, but When Are We Going to Get to Hear It?

Olivia also discussed working with Dan, saying that Sour brought them closer together. "I absolutely love working with Dan. We have such a good groove together," she said. "We are always sharing ideas back-and-forth and have been carving out time to work together in the studio. The craziness of Sour being out in the world was something that really only Dan and I could relate to, and I think that has brought us closer together. I trust him so much and really enjoy the music we’ve been making."