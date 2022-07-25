Is Olivia Rodrigo in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3? The "brutal" Singer Is a Hot Commodity

For Olivia stans, Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be bittersweet, as it will be her last season with the show.

"Nini, whose storyline ended last season with an opportunity to go to Los Angeles and explore songwriting on a larger stage, will be off on her own parallel journey of identity this season as she puts Salt Lake City in the rearview mirror," wrote Entertainment Tonight. While Olivia will still be in Season 3, her presence will not be at the forefront.