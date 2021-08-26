Why Does Olivia Rodrigo Credit Paramore on "Sour"? Plus, Her Net Worth

Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo seems to be everywhere lately. Her album "Sour" was streamed tons of times and fans love her acting. Besides, we're all still waiting for the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series . With all this success, we're all wondering what her net worth is.

It seems like everything Olivia touches, becomes a hit. And reportedly, she's got a bank account to match. But what is Olivia's net worth? Here's what we know and brace yourselves, it's a lot of money. Like, a lot.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's net worth?

Even though Olivia is now known for her music, plenty of fans know her from her Disney Channel days. She's starred on the network's show Bizaardvark and then gained fame as a member of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast. All of this and more has given her a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It's not clear exactly how much Olivia made from her time on the Disney Channel, but if what her co-stars took home is any indication, it's a lot. TMZ reports that fellow Bizaardvark star Ethan Wacker made $375,000 for the first two seasons of the show. Olivia could have easily made more, considering that she was a main character on the show.

Olivia may also be making a neat sum by starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. According to Career Trend, other Disney stars have made hundreds of thousands of dollars per episode. Miranda Cosgrove, for example, made $180,000 per episode by 2012.

On top of that, Olivia's album "Sour" is a huge hit. It's gotten millions of streams on a number of music platforms. Billboard reports her song, "Driver's License," is the first song of 2021 to hit one billion global streams. It spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Global 200 and, by the end of March, it had over 54.42 million global on-demand audio and video streams. This means serious money is being sent her way.