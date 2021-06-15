Miranda Cosgrove Is Spilling All the Deets on What's to Come With the 'iCarly' Reboot

Everyone is talking about it: The hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom iCarly is back. After the original show's final episode aired on November, 23, 2012, fans have been hoping and praying to the TV gods that the show will come back. And now producers have made it happen — after nearly 10 years.

The original show centers around Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), who created in-show vlog iCarly with her best friend Sam Puckett (Jeanette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress).

Now, viewers are wondering what the plot of the new show will entail. After all, audiences have grown up with the show, and delivering the same teenage-inspired content may not work well with the reboot.